MC Hammer, Yo-Yo Ma And More Playing Oakland Block Party On Saturday
XQ, an organization focused reimagining high school in the U.S., and cellist Yo-Yo Ma are throwing a block party this Saturday September 29 in Oakland and you can go for free.
Who’s going? THIS GUY! --#oaklandblockparty #yoyoma #xq #mchammer #lit #bringthekids
The block party will take place at Washington St. (Between 8th & 9th) from 12 - 3 PM and features performances from MC Hammer, Jax The Band, 24/7 Turfin Dancers and more.
There will be art installations, spoken word poetry, free food & ice cream and more aspects that will celebrate the rich heritage of Oakland.
For more info head to the Facebook event page.
This 9/29, come celebrate Oakland’s rich cultural heritage with local young artists, spoken word poets, art installations, & music performances from @band_jax, @YoYoma.official, & more! . Ice cream & food are on us! -- Make sure to RSVP in our bio link (@xqamerica) & invite your friends. . . . #cultureconnectsus #yoyoma #oakland #mchammer #oaklandartist #blockparty #sfbayarea #bayarea #sfevents #oaklandevents