MC Hammer, Yo-Yo Ma And More Playing Oakland Block Party On Saturday

XQ, an organization focused reimagining high school in the U.S., and cellist Yo-Yo Ma are throwing a block party this Saturday September 29 in Oakland and you can go for free.

The block party will take place at Washington St. (Between 8th & 9th) from 12 - 3 PM and features performances from MC Hammer, Jax The Band, 24/7 Turfin Dancers and more.

There will be art installations, spoken word poetry, free food & ice cream and more aspects that will celebrate the rich heritage of Oakland.

For more info head to the Facebook event page.