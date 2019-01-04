Maynard James Keenan Says The New Tool Album Has Finished Being Recorded

Could it be? Is 2019 really going to be the year Tool releases their first album since 2006's '10,000 Days'? There were all sorts of rumors that it was being worked on over the last year & now frontman Maynard James Keenan has tweeted that he's finished recording his vocals for it.

Update- Final vocals tracked MONTHS ago. Then U.S.-UK-Euro run w #APC. If Tool all inst are tracked, long process of Mixing now. Meanwhile write/film/track w @puscifer for #puscifer2020 & troll the band FBs with wine posts. #funnyshit #whileyouwerewhiningiwasworking — Maynard J Keenan (@mjkeenan) January 4, 2019

Per Consequence of Sound, this is especially notable because Maynard is the last one to finish recording in the process of Tool records because he waits until the instrumentals are complete before performing his part.

Tool are set to tour from May - July this year and there appears to be a chance new music could be heard at those shows.

We'll let you know if there's anymore hints that new Tool music might become a reality in 2019.