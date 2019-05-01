May 4th Could Soon Officially Be Considered "Star Wars Day" In California

While May the 4th is considered Star Wars Day, that is unofficial. However, that could soon change in the state of California where the state assembly introduced as a resolution that would make May 4th officially known as Star Wars Day here.

California May Officially Recognize May 4 As ‘Star Wars’ Day https://t.co/TkckEaTp3J — Good Day Sacramento (@GoodDaySac) April 30, 2019

Why did they introduce the resolution now? They'd like the state to officially declare the date as Star Wars Day to celebrate the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland.

The new part of the theme park cost $1 billion & added 1,400 jobs.

The company behind 'Star Wars,' LucasFilms, is also Bay Area-based so there's plenty of reason for California to recognize the date officially. The assembly rules committee unanimously approved the resolution this past Monday.