MattressFirm Is Looking To Hire A Professional Sleeper

July 16, 2018
Mattress makers MattressFirm are looking to fill an important position, that of a "Snoozetern". Someone who they would pay to sleep.

The 20 hour a week position would make you relocate to MattressFirm HQ in Houston, Texas so you'd have to be up for that. You'd be testing their adjustable bases to find what's best for things like Netflix binging, Instagram posting, reading, eating, and more. You'd be chronicling your experience via the company's social media channels.

You would need to apply for the position by July 23 here.

Good luck.

 

