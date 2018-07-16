MattressFirm Is Looking To Hire A Professional Sleeper

Mattress makers MattressFirm are looking to fill an important position, that of a "Snoozetern". Someone who they would pay to sleep.

Professional napper wanted: Mattress firm hiring Snoozetern https://t.co/M1TwE5spQ0 — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) July 16, 2018

The 20 hour a week position would make you relocate to MattressFirm HQ in Houston, Texas so you'd have to be up for that. You'd be testing their adjustable bases to find what's best for things like Netflix binging, Instagram posting, reading, eating, and more. You'd be chronicling your experience via the company's social media channels.

You would need to apply for the position by July 23 here.

Good luck.