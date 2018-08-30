Matt Smith Tapped For Key Role In Upcoming 'Star Wars' Film

Matt Smith of 'Doctor Who' & 'The Crown' fame has been casted in the upcoming 'Star Wars' film.

Smith joins a 'Star Wars: Epsiode IX' cast that includes Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, Billy Dee Williams, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, and Carrie Fisher in their reprised Star Wars roles as well as new cast members Kerri Russell & Dominic Monaghan.

It's not yet clear what role Smith will play, but word is that it's a major one.

'Star Wars: Episode IX' will hit theaters on December 20, 2019.