'The Matrix' Will Return To Theaters For Its 20th Anniversary
August 5, 2019
Sci-fi classic 'The Matrix' turned 20 earlier this year and to celebrate the film will return to Dolby Cinemas & AMC Theaters for a week starting in late August.
The Matrix returns to Dolby Cinemas at AMC Theatres for 20th anniversary screenings https://t.co/5QWaMrJ4G2 pic.twitter.com/w1SqOKvLUG— Polygon (@Polygon) August 5, 2019
You'll be able to catch the restored version of the film on the big screen around the Bay Area beginning on the night of August 29th and here's where you can see it:
- AMC Metreon - San Francisco
- AMC Bay Street - Emeryville
- AMC NewPark 12 - Newark
- AMC Mercado 20 - Santa Clara
- AMC Saratoga 14 - San Jose
- AMC Eastridge 15 - San Jose
- AMC Brentwood 14 - Brentwood
For tickets and showtimes head to AMC's website.