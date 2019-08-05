'The Matrix' Will Return To Theaters For Its 20th Anniversary

Sci-fi classic 'The Matrix' turned 20 earlier this year and to celebrate the film will return to Dolby Cinemas & AMC Theaters for a week starting in late August.

You'll be able to catch the restored version of the film on the big screen around the Bay Area beginning on the night of August 29th and here's where you can see it:

AMC Metreon - San Francisco

AMC Bay Street - Emeryville

AMC NewPark 12 - Newark

AMC Mercado 20 - Santa Clara

AMC Saratoga 14 - San Jose

AMC Eastridge 15 - San Jose

AMC Brentwood 14 - Brentwood

For tickets and showtimes head to AMC's website.