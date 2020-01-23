'Matrix 4' Likely Filming In SF February Through March And They Need Extras

'Matrix 4' star Keanu Reeves was spotted around Alameda earlier this month sparking rumors that he was filming for the upcoming fourth installment in the franchise. Warner Bros. had obtained rights to film in the city so it's very possible that that's exactly what was happening. The actor made headlines for eating an ice cream cone outside of an Alameda Baskin-Robbins and while that might not have anything to do with it, the prodiction code name for 'Matrix 4' is believed to be Project Ice Cream.

Is "Project Ice Cream" THE MATRIX? We think so!



Filming in SF starts 2/9 for 3 weeks & will consist of simulated gun fire, precision driving and crash stunts, helicopters under 500 feet, unmanned aerial cameras and pyrotechnics. — Allied San Francisco (@AlliedSF) January 22, 2020

Project Ice Cream is set to film in San Francisco from February 9th - March 31st around the Financial District, SoMa, Chinatown, and other areas of downtown. Expect pyrotechnics, low flying helicopters, crash stunts, simulated gunfire and more as filming commences.

Businesses in the area have been informed about the filming over the past few weeks.

Project Ice Cream is also seeking extras who are 18 & older who can contribute full work days (up to 12 hour blocks) & you can apply here.

Major movie to film in downtown SF for 3 weeks in February https://t.co/2EMCmhioCU pic.twitter.com/HuDpppkCnR — SFGate (@SFGate) January 23, 2020

Keanu Reeves & Carrie-Anne Moss will reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity for the film & Neil Patrick Harris is among the new castmembers for 'Matrix 4' due out May 21, 2021. That's the same date Reeves' 'John Wick 4' is set to hit theaters. For more head to SFGate.