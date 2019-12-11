'Matrix 4' & 'John Wick 4' Get Same May 21, 2021 Release Date

December 11, 2019
Dallas
Dallas

(Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment

Is it possible to have too much Keanu Reeves? The internet and Hollywood execs apparently don't think so as two blockbuster films starring the actor will be out on the same day in 2021. 'Matrix 4' & 'John Wick 4' will both arrive in theaters on May 21, 2021.

Warner Bros. unveiled the release date for the fourth installment of 'Matrix', which willl see Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss & likely Jada Pinkett Smith reprise their roles. It also appears that it will film in San Francisco in early 2020.

The 'John Wick' franchise continued to gain steam in 2019 with the third film being its highest-earning yet. 

In 2020 we'll get to see Keanu Reeves in 'Bill & Ted 3' and 'The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run'.

Tags: 
Keanu Reeves
John Wick 4
Matrix 4