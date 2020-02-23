'Matrix 4' Filming Rocks San Francisco Over The Weekend

Filming for 'Matrix 4' continued in San Francisco over the weekend and was at its loudest (& brightest) from 6PM - midnight on Saturday night and 5AM - 9AM on Sunday morning.

Matrix 4 creating a war zone in downtown San Francisco. Super low flying helicopters and explosions right on Market and Pine St. pic.twitter.com/a2dMkUIoNS — Alberto Tretti (@albertotretti) February 23, 2020

Residents and crowds that gathered around downtown and the Financial District captured pyrotechnics & low-flying helicopters as some compared the filming to a "warzone".

This is the second weekend in a row that 'Matrix 4' filming has ramped up in the City as several high-wire stunts were captured last weekend.

‘Matrix 4’ filming in downtown SF pic.twitter.com/ikgBh9Bkis — Culture Crave -- (@CultureCrave) February 15, 2020

Meanwhile, filming for 'Venom 2' took over Anchor Brewing in San Francisco yesterday and both Woody Harrelson & Tom Hardy have been spotted in the Tenderloin, Potrero Hill & the Palace of Fine Arts.

'Matrix 4' hits theaters on May 21, 2021 while 'Venom 2' comes to the big screen on October 2, 2020.