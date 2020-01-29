Matrix 4 Film Crews Reportedly Setting Up For Filming In Alameda

This month we've seen Keanu Reeves spotted in Alameda and have heard that 'Project Ice Cream' (the code name given to Matrix 4) will be filming in San Francisco February - March. Now the Alameda Sun is reporting that film crews are setting up in Alameda. The franchise previously filmed in the East Bay city for 'The Matrix Reloaded'.

Film crews have beeb setting up at Alameda Point among some shipping crates in recent days. Filming is expected to begin around San Francisco on February 9th with low-flying helicpoters, pyrotechnics, and street closures around the areas of the Financial District, SoMa, & Chinatown through March.

The film is also casting extras (18 & up) and you can find out more on that here.

'Matrix 4' hits theaters on May 21, 2021.