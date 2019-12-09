'Matrix 4' Could Be Filming In San Francisco In 2020

In August we found out that 'Matrix 4' was officially a go with Keanu Reeves & Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles & Lana Wachowski returning to write and direct the film. It also might return to the Bay Area for filming.

2003's 'The Matrix: Reloaded' filmed in the Posey Tube between Oakland & Alameda and now SF Gate is reporting that the film's fourth installment could be filming in San Francisco under the codename 'Project Ice Cream'.

The SF Film Commission has said that a major project with that working title will film in SF starting in February 2020, but it is not yet known where, or when exactly filming will take place, but go ahead & keep an eye out.