'Matrix 4' Filming Captures More High Rise Jumps Thursday In San Francisco

Several days after San Francisco was rocked by explosions from 'Matrix 4' filming, some of which even melted street lamps in the Financial District, more crazy stunts took place on Thursday morning as stunt doubles were seen jumping from buildings around Sutter & Montgomery Streets.

Matrix 4: Shoots this week include insane building jumps, accidentally melted SF street lamps https://t.co/rSl8drOAgI via @SFGate — MobileMovieMaking (@MobileMovieMag) February 27, 2020

These aren't the first aerial stunts shot for the film as scenes were captured by onlookers back on February 15th.

‘Matrix 4’ filming in downtown SF pic.twitter.com/ikgBh9Bkis — Culture Crave -- (@CultureCrave) February 15, 2020

Expect the film to continue shooting in San Francisco through March. Star Keanu Reeves & director Lana Wachowski have also continued to be spotted by fans around the City.