'Matrix 4' Filming Captures More High Rise Jumps Thursday In San Francisco
Several days after San Francisco was rocked by explosions from 'Matrix 4' filming, some of which even melted street lamps in the Financial District, more crazy stunts took place on Thursday morning as stunt doubles were seen jumping from buildings around Sutter & Montgomery Streets.
Caught it!!!! Making of the Matrix! --️ Elgin Lopez-Masoli https://t.co/0H6E8W1Ejs pic.twitter.com/yWUzVhZmtx— Keanuital (@Keanuital) February 27, 2020
Matrix 4: Shoots this week include insane building jumps, accidentally melted SF street lamps https://t.co/rSl8drOAgI via @SFGate— MobileMovieMaking (@MobileMovieMag) February 27, 2020
These aren't the first aerial stunts shot for the film as scenes were captured by onlookers back on February 15th.
‘Matrix 4’ filming in downtown SF pic.twitter.com/ikgBh9Bkis— Culture Crave -- (@CultureCrave) February 15, 2020
Expect the film to continue shooting in San Francisco through March. Star Keanu Reeves & director Lana Wachowski have also continued to be spotted by fans around the City.
Here's where Keanu Reeves is filming in San Francisco right now for 'Matrix 4' https://t.co/2gJ6ugD3Zh pic.twitter.com/1wygRKXe1J— SFGate (@SFGate) February 6, 2020