'Matrix 4' Filming Captures More High Rise Jumps Thursday In San Francisco

February 27, 2020
Dallas
Dallas

Frank Micelotta / Staff

Bay Area News
Entertainment

Several days after San Francisco was rocked by explosions from 'Matrix 4' filming, some of which even melted street lamps in the Financial District, more crazy stunts took place on Thursday morning as stunt doubles were seen jumping from buildings around Sutter & Montgomery Streets.

These aren't the first aerial stunts shot for the film as scenes were captured by onlookers back on February 15th.

Expect the film to continue shooting in San Francisco through March. Star Keanu Reeves & director Lana Wachowski have also continued to be spotted by fans around the City.

Matrix 4
San Francisco