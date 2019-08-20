'Matrix 4' Confirmed With Keanu Reeves Set To Reprise His Role

20 years since the original and more than 16 years since 2003's sequels, Keanu Reeves & Carrie-Anne Moss will be back as Neo & Trinity for 'Matrix 4'.

Lana Wachowski is writing and directing the film, which will begin production in early 2020.

The three 'Matrix' films have earned a combined $1.6 billion and Keanu Reeves has had huge success recently with the 'John Wick' franchise and a role in 'Toy Story 4'. He'll also be reviving his characters for the third 'Bill & Ted' film due out in 2020.

The original 'The Matrix' will return to theaters around the Bay Area for a week starting at the end of August.