Matrix 4 Begins Filming In San Francisco

Last week film crews were seen setting up in Alameda to begin filming for what was believed to be the fourth 'Matrix' film. Businesses in San Francisco had also been notified that 'Project Ice Cream' would be filming in the City in February and March. That has been widely believed to be the code name for filming of 'Matrix 4' & now we have all the evidence we need to confirm that as film crews & director Lana Wachowski have been spotted working in San Francisco.

A Hollywood film crew was in San Francisco this morning for the filming of the newest film in the Matrix series. No sight of Keanu Reeves though pic.twitter.com/r7XIHnGdQ0 — KTVU (@KTVU) February 5, 2020

We can expect filming to continue with low-flying helicpoters, pyrotechnics, and street closures around the areas of the Financial District, SoMa, & Chinatown through March. Filming is currently taking place in North Beach and Keanu Reeves (Neo) is on set.

Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Priyanka Chopra, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and Neil Patrick Harris are among the stars who will be in the film due out May 21, 2021, but none have been spotted in the City as of yet. Reeves was famously spotted in Alameda in January.

Those 18 & up can apply to be extras in the film here.