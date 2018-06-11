Massive Topgolf Entertainment Complex Coming To San Jose
Topgolf has announced their first Bay Area location. The 72,000 sq. ft. entertainment complex will be located at 4701 N First St. and will be three stories of event space featuring their signature high-tech driving range, top-shelf drinks, big screen TVs, and much more for adults, kids, and families.
Over 50% of Topgolf's customers are not golfers and the place is considered an entertainment destination above all else.
As California expansion is a priority for the company, another Bay Area location is planned for Burlingame.
For more, check out the press release.