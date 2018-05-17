Massive New Mexican Restaurant And Bar Opens In Santa Clara
Today a brand new $8 million, 9,000 sq. ft. Mexican food destination opened in Santa Clara. Southern California-based Puesto has locations in La Jolla, San Diego, Irvine, and now one at 2752 Augustine Drive in Santa Clara that's open daily from 11 AM - 10 PM.
Known for their upscale, wide-ranging taco options (served on blue tortillas), it's your go-to spot if you want oyster tacos.
An extensive drink menu flights of beer, mezcal, tequila and more plus theres tons of margarita & cocktail options.
For an inside look at the Santa Clara Puesto location head to Eater SF.