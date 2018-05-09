Massive Brewery And Beer Garden Now Open In Ghirardelli Square

San Francisco Brewing Co. has opened their 12,000 sq. ft. brewery & beer garden in San Francisco's Ghirardelli Square and there's a lot to like about it.

The brewery will operate from 4:30PM-10PM on Sunday-Thursday & 4:30PM-11PM on Friday & Saturday nights.

Besides the beer (which you can slo pour yourself) you can play games like foosball & ping pong, drink cocktails, and enjoy their food menu.

For a full look inside & out, head to Eater SF.