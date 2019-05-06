Marvel-Themed Land To Open At Disney's California Adventure In 2020

The long-awaited Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will open at Disneyland in just a few weeks & that's not the only thing you have to look forward to. Disney's California Adventure Park has added several new features as of late & the newest will be a Marvel-themed land where 'A Bug's Land' used to be.

Oh yes! See you in 2020, Marvel land. https://t.co/GqXc3unqcv — Nick Archer (@H8fulCheeto) May 5, 2019

There will be Marvel-themed areas at California Adventure, Disneyland Paris & Hong Kong Disneyland (which already has Ant-Man & Iron Man attractions). There will be "interconnected stories" between the three parks. In Anaheim we know there will be a Spider-Man attraction where you'll be able to "suit up" alongside Spidey. Expect plenty of immerseive & interactive experiences in the new land.

The area isn't expected to open until 2020, but for now there's always Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission: BREAKOUT! in place of the old Tower of Terror.

We'll keep you update on its progress.