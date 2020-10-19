Marvel's Kung-Fu film 'Shang-Chi' spotted filming in San Francisco

Hitting theaters July 9, 2021

Dallas
Bay Area News
Entertainment

San Francisco has been a popular filming locations for action movies in 2020 with 'Matrix 4' & 'Venom 2' filming around the City back in February. Now Marvel is in town filming scenes for 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' & crowds captured several chase scenes being filmed on City streets.

The SF Film Commission told SFist that they're excited to welcome major filming back to the City and that this production falls in line with their COVID-19 health protocols.

'Shang-Chi' is a Marvel character that was created in the 1970s and this film based on the comic stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Michelle Yiou, Ronnine Chieng and more in the film currently due out July 9, 2021. It will be Marvel's first superhero film starring as Asian lead character.

Shang-Chi
San Francisco