Marvel's Kung-Fu film 'Shang-Chi' spotted filming in San Francisco

San Francisco has been a popular filming locations for action movies in 2020 with 'Matrix 4' & 'Venom 2' filming around the City back in February. Now Marvel is in town filming scenes for 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' & crowds captured several chase scenes being filmed on City streets.

honestly who hasn’t been on at least 1 muni ride like this pic.twitter.com/WxThbTWYof — jacq-o-lantern -- (@hojicha_babie) October 19, 2020

I love when they film movies infront of my place. -- the whole process is so fascinating to me. what movie yall think it is? pic.twitter.com/4Rgj91C41E — JaszyyE (@JaszyyE) October 18, 2020

The SF Film Commission told SFist that they're excited to welcome major filming back to the City and that this production falls in line with their COVID-19 health protocols.

'Shang-Chi' is a Marvel character that was created in the 1970s and this film based on the comic stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Michelle Yiou, Ronnine Chieng and more in the film currently due out July 9, 2021. It will be Marvel's first superhero film starring as Asian lead character.