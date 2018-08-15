Marvel 10th Anniversary Movie Marathon Coming To IMAX Theaters

August 15, 2018
'Avengers: Infinity War'

'Avengers: Infinity War' (Photo credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

The end of August & first week of September is when a nine-movie 'Harry Potter' marathon is happening at Cinemark theaters around the country & now it's also the week that 20 Marvels films will return to theaters for a similar marathon. Oh, and ticket prices are pretty cheap for both.

Tickets for select screenings to the Marvel marathon are as low as $6, which is great for seeing a film in IMAX. Here's the schedule for the marathon that features films in chronological order up until 9/4 & 9/5 where there's special "theme days".

  • August 30: Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, Thor
  • August 31: Captain America: The First Avenger, The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World
  • September 1:  Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, The Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man
  • September 2: Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming
  • September 3: Thor Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp
  • September 4 (Origins): Iron Man, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Black Panther, Doctor Strange
  • September 5 (Team-Ups): Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Captain America: Civil War, The Avengers, The Avengers: Infinity War
  • September 6: Fan choice day 

You can vote for the movies shown on the final day of the marathon here:

For tix head here.

You can find participating IMAX Theaters in the following Bay Area cities:

  • Dublin
  • Emeryville
  • Newark
  • Santa Clara
  • San Francisco
  • San Jose

 

 

