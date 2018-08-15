Marvel 10th Anniversary Movie Marathon Coming To IMAX Theaters

The end of August & first week of September is when a nine-movie 'Harry Potter' marathon is happening at Cinemark theaters around the country & now it's also the week that 20 Marvels films will return to theaters for a similar marathon. Oh, and ticket prices are pretty cheap for both.

A @MarvelStudios 10th Anniversary Film Festival in @IMAX! I really want to watch them all but I don’t know if I can time wise but I need to at least watch my favorites. #MarvelStudios10FilmFest pic.twitter.com/Ebz50bY3Pm — Nick Vargas (@Nv2187) August 10, 2018

Tickets for select screenings to the Marvel marathon are as low as $6, which is great for seeing a film in IMAX. Here's the schedule for the marathon that features films in chronological order up until 9/4 & 9/5 where there's special "theme days".

August 30: Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, Thor

August 31: Captain America: The First Avenger, The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World

September 1: Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, The Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man

September 2: Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming

September 3: Thor Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp

September 4 (Origins): Iron Man, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Black Panther, Doctor Strange

September 5 (Team-Ups): Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Captain America: Civil War, The Avengers, The Avengers: Infinity War

September 6: Fan choice day

You can vote for the movies shown on the final day of the marathon here:

Only 2 films can close out the final day of our #MarvelStudios10FilmFest. And we’re giving YOU the power to choose. — IMAX (@IMAX) August 10, 2018

For tix head here.

You can find participating IMAX Theaters in the following Bay Area cities:

Dublin

Emeryville

Newark

Santa Clara

San Francisco

San Jose