Producer Marshmello has unveiled his latest single & it features YUNGBLUID & blackbear. You can check out the video for the song below:

Video of Marshmello x YUNGBLUD x blackbear - Tongue Tied (Official Music Video)

The video stars Joey King ('The Act') and was directed by Christian Breslauer.

This is the latest collaboration for YUNGBLUD who's had recent singles with Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker & Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons.