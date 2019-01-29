Marshmello Appears To Be Playing An In-Game 'Fortnite' Concert This Weekend
Per Forbes, it appears that EDM producer Marshmello will be performing for a very big crowd this weekend. For the first time a concert will be held within 'Fortnite' and you can watch it live at Pleasant Park at 11 AM (PST) on Saturday.
Is this the future?https://t.co/6aD2nv6xBt— ALT1053Radio (@ALT1053Radio) January 29, 2019
Here's what known about the concert:
- You will be able to hear it/see lights from anywhere on the map.
- "Party At Pleasant Park" will be its own LTM & you will likely be able to kill each other & respawn at the party.
- A special Marshmello cosmetic bundle will be available.
The producer previously won an E3 celebrity invitational for the game when paired with Ninja. For more visit Forbes.