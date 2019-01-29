Marshmello Appears To Be Playing An In-Game 'Fortnite' Concert This Weekend

Per Forbes, it appears that EDM producer Marshmello will be performing for a very big crowd this weekend. For the first time a concert will be held within 'Fortnite' and you can watch it live at Pleasant Park at 11 AM (PST) on Saturday.

Here's what known about the concert:

You will be able to hear it/see lights from anywhere on the map.

"Party At Pleasant Park" will be its own LTM & you will likely be able to kill each other & respawn at the party.

A special Marshmello cosmetic bundle will be available.

The producer previously won an E3 celebrity invitational for the game when paired with Ninja. For more visit Forbes.