Marshmello And CHVRCHES Release "Here With Me" Collaboration

On the heels of his alternative radio success with Bastille on "Happier," producer Marshmello has another collaboration coming out that we're very interested in. On Friday March 8th he & CHVRCHES will drop the track "Here With Me".

Guess the secret's out! @MARSHMELLOMUSIC FT. CHVRCHES coming March 8 -- pic.twitter.com/sOqvWjvokm — CHVRCHΞS (@CHVRCHES) March 1, 2019

You'll be able to hear the Bay Area radio premiere on ALT 105.3 & you can see CHVRCHES when they return to the Bay Area on Friday night April 19th at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley.