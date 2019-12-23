Seahawks Considering Marshawn Lynch Reunion For Week 17 Game Vs. 49ers

After a few years playing for his hometown Oakland Raiders, Marshawn Lynch has not played during the 2019 season, but could potentially reunite with the Seattle Seahawks prior to the team's huge NFC West-deciding Sunday night game vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

Marshawn Lynch and the #Seahawks are open to a reunion, and Lynch has told people he plans to travel to Seattle today to discuss it, sources tell me, @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero. #BeastMode could be back in Seattle. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2019

The Seahawks are down their top three running backs after Chris Carosn & C.J. Prosise joined Rashaad Penny with season-ending injuries leaving the team with only sixth-round rookie running back, Travis Homer.

The Seahawks have clinched a playoff spot so Lynch would be around for more than just Sunday's massive game.

The winner of the game will clinch the NFC West and if the 49ers come out victorious they'll also earn home-field advantage throughout the playoffs as the NFC's #1 seed. The loser will be a wild card team with a much tougher road to the Super Bowl.

The Seahawks will sign someone this week and we'll wait & see if the Bay Area native who made a name for himself in the Pacific Northwest is the choice.