Marshawn Lynch rides around Oakland, handing out masks to fight COVID-19
Local legend seen in Twitter video dispensing protective wear at Lake Merritt
April 23, 2020
Well if this isn't the coolest damn thing you'll see all day.
Marshawn Lynch, the Super Bowl winner and noted Oakland community champion, was seen riding around Lake Merritt in a Twitter video, dispensing protective masks to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Hat tip to Twitter user @Kenmeezy:
Marshawn Lynch is riding around Oakland, handing out masks -- (via @Kenmeezy) pic.twitter.com/BbmjwEFTm6— 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 23, 2020