Marshawn Lynch, Padma Lakshmi, Tre Cool Among Bottlerock Napa Culinary Lineup

April 23, 2019
Bottlerock Napa has unveiled the lineup for this year's Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage and it features an all-star lineup of chefs, athletes & musicians.

On today's menu: the 2019 @williamssonoma Culinary Stage lineup! ------ See what @padmalakshmi, @trishayearwood, @gailsimmonseats, @antoni + many more cook up this year. View the full lineup at -- in bio. Limited General Admission #BottleRock tickets are on sale now!

A post shared by BottleRock Napa Valley (@bottlerocknapa) on

The Culinary Stage set times and who's playing on each day is not yet known. A limited amount of single-day & 3-day tickets are still available here.

