Marshalls, TJ Maxx, & Home Goods Expected To Open Most Stores In June

1,600 Marshalls, TJ Maxx & Home Goods locations have already reopened around the world and most of the remaining shuttered stores are set to open up once again by the end of June. That's according to the brands' parent company TJX.

TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Home Goods to reopen most stores by end of June https://t.co/dfZdyNtSGu pic.twitter.com/9Iznf41OXC — KRON4 News (@kron4news) May 28, 2020

Face masks will be required by customers & staff and employees are also subject to health screenings & temperature checks. Cashiers will have plastic shields & dressing rooms will remain closed.

TJX has reportedly lost hundreds of millions in revenue since store closures began.