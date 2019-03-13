Marshalls To Open Online Store For First Time

Discount retailer Marshalls will finally offer online shopping by the end of 2019. It's not known exactly when, but it's a big step for those looking to go bargain hunting while not having to leave the house.

I love shopping Marshalls, Ross and TJ Maxx.



I always find great things.



I am excited to hear they are launching online store FINALLY



What say you? Are you as excited as I am? https://t.co/KvTLKaSm1t — J Nicolle (@JNicollesStyle) March 4, 2019

Marshalls is part of TJX Companies, who launched an online store for their brand TJ Maxx back in 2013 and has seen success with that. To prevent the "cannibalization of sales" TJX CEO Ernie Herrman says they'll attempt to keep what's available in-store & online as different as possible.

Marshalls.com should be ready for online shopping in time for the next holiday season.