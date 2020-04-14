Mars, Jupiter, Saturn And The Moon To Line Up In The Sky This Week

April 14, 2020
Looking to do some stargazing during your shelter in your place? This week's a good time for that. The moon, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn are lining up in the night/morning sky for the last time until 2022.

You could've seen them lined up in the early morning hours on Tuesday and you can continue to on Wednesday and Thursday. To see them all lined up you should keep an eye on the southeast each morning about an hour before dawn (so, think the 5AM hour).

Otherwise, you can see these lineups:

  • Jupiter and the moon at 4:05PM on Tuesday
  • Saturn & the moon at 2:18AM on Wednesday morning
  • Mars and the moon at 9:33PM on Wednesday night (all times in PST)

Also, keep an eye out for the Lyrid meteor shower on April 22nd.

 

