Mars, Jupiter, Saturn And The Moon To Line Up In The Sky This Week

Looking to do some stargazing during your shelter in your place? This week's a good time for that. The moon, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn are lining up in the night/morning sky for the last time until 2022.

The Moon, Jupiter, Saturn, and Mars from this morning. pic.twitter.com/j7vdDuUoBB — --ℂ-- (@Ringdiringding) April 14, 2020

You could've seen them lined up in the early morning hours on Tuesday and you can continue to on Wednesday and Thursday. To see them all lined up you should keep an eye on the southeast each morning about an hour before dawn (so, think the 5AM hour).

Otherwise, you can see these lineups:

Jupiter and the moon at 4:05PM on Tuesday

Saturn & the moon at 2:18AM on Wednesday morning

Mars and the moon at 9:33PM on Wednesday night (all times in PST)

Don't miss a chance to see the Moon and mini planet parade this week! First, the Moon, Jupiter, Saturn and Mars and will shine together in the predawn sky -- Then our natural satellite will slide past three bright planets ✨ Here’s how and when to see ➡️ https://t.co/rjehEDI7MV pic.twitter.com/lm3fLVlg0m — Star Walk (@StarWalk) April 13, 2020

Also, keep an eye out for the Lyrid meteor shower on April 22nd.