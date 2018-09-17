Marriott Looking To Pay Someone $7,500 To Travel The World For Big Football Games
September 17, 2018
Marriott is currently searching for a global NFL correspondent & if you love football & traveling the world then this is absolutely the job for you.
Requirements include:
- Having a deep knowledge of the game
- Being comfortable on camera
- Ability to engage an audience online & in-person
- Free on several Sundays this fall.
Here's the games you'd be traveling to (all expenses paid):
- Oct. 28: Eagles Vs. Jaguars in London
- Nov. 4: Lions @ Vikings in Minneapolis
- Nov. 19: Rams Vs. Chiefs in Mexico City
- Feb. 3: Superbowl 53 in Atlanta
Apply here & include a video that details your NFL expertise. A winner will be selected on October 16th.
The winner will have their travel paid for, get great seats to each game, and get paid $7,500.
Good luck.