Maroon 5 Reportedly Will Play The Next Super Bowl Halftime Show

Per Variety, Maroon 5 are set to perform during the upcoming Super Bowl LIII Halftime show February 3, 2019 at the Mercedes Benz Dome in Atlanta.

The band are yet to confirm that this is happening, but they certain seem like a odds-on favorite given that they've never played before and fall in line with the recent pop performers of recent years.

The band's recent hits feature collaborations with the likes of Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar, and Future among others so it opens the door for several acts that could join them during the performance.

Official word should be coming in the next few weeks.