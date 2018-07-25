Mark Wahlberg Stopped By Palo Alto's Wahlburgers This Week
This past Tuesday cutsomers at Palo Alto's Wahlburgers got a surprise when one of the chain's founders stopped by. Actor Mark Wahlberg dropped in and took time to hang out with fans and plug a new episode of 'Wahlburgers' & shout out the Golden State Warriors.
New episode of Wahlburgers tomorrow night 10pm. ------ #Paloalto @aetv
Palo Alto has been home to the Bay's only Wahlburgers location, but that will change later this year when a location opens at Pier 39 in San Francisco.
I got texts at 11 am that Marky Mark would be at Wahlburgers in downtown Palo Alto after 12:30 pm today. It’s about a mile from where I work. At first I was bummed that I couldn’t go, since I had a lunch meeting... but luckily it was with a coworker who was down to see Marky Mark! A long lunch later and Mark finally showed up. We met him, then peaced out back to work! #wahlburgers #paloalto #markwahlberg #markymark
'Wahlburgers' has been airing on A&E since 2014.