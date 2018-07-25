Mark Wahlberg Stopped By Palo Alto's Wahlburgers This Week

This past Tuesday cutsomers at Palo Alto's Wahlburgers got a surprise when one of the chain's founders stopped by. Actor Mark Wahlberg dropped in and took time to hang out with fans and plug a new episode of 'Wahlburgers' & shout out the Golden State Warriors.

Palo Alto has been home to the Bay's only Wahlburgers location, but that will change later this year when a location opens at Pier 39 in San Francisco.

'Wahlburgers' has been airing on A&E since 2014.