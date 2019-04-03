Mark Hoppus Says Tour Of blink-182 Side Projects Has Been Considered

April 3, 2019
While on tour with his latest side project, Simple Creatures, blink-182's Mark Hoppus was asked if he'd ever have that band (featuring him & All Time Low's Alex Gaskarth) would ever serve as an opener for blink & that prompted an interesting response.

That tour would feature projects from Mark, Travis Barker, and former blink-182 member Tom DeLonge & their bands +44, Angels & Airwaves, The Transplants, and  Boxcar Racer. The fact that has ever been considered is pretty cool & we'd be for it happening at some point.

Alex Gaskarth pointed out that Mark's voice would be blown after all the back-to-back sets, but Mark said it'd still be fun.

