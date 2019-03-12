Mark Hoppus And Alex Gaskarth's Simple Creatures Announce San Francisco EP Release Show

Mark Hoppus of blink-182 & Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low have announced some select dates for their new project, Simple Creatures, and they'll play San Francisco on the night of their debut EP release. Friday March 29th at The Midway.

Come dance with strangers to American made Trash-Pop™️. US dates on sale at 10am local time TOMORROW. London date on sale at 9am GMT on Friday. https://t.co/P8CmYI0M8e pic.twitter.com/svHyC37h0R — Simple Creatures (@simplecreatures) March 12, 2019

Tickets go on sale Wednesday March 13th at 10 AM (PST) and you can get yours at Eventbrite. The show is 21+

In blink-182 news, the band is preparing to release their new album before they play the Vans Warped Tour 25th anniversary date in New Jersey at the end of June.