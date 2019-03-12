Mark Hoppus And Alex Gaskarth's Simple Creatures Announce San Francisco EP Release Show

March 12, 2019
Dallas
Dallas
Simple Creatures
Categories: 
Music

Mark Hoppus of blink-182 & Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low have announced some select dates for their new project, Simple Creatures, and they'll play San Francisco on the night of their debut EP release. Friday March 29th at The Midway.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday March 13th at 10 AM (PST) and you can get yours at Eventbrite. The show is 21+

In blink-182 news, the band is preparing to release their new album before they play the Vans Warped Tour 25th anniversary date in New Jersey at the end of June.

Tags: 
Simple Creatures
San Francisco