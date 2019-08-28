Mario Kart Is Coming To Your Phone In September

Originally announced in early 2018, the long-awaited Mario Kart game for smartphones will arrive on September 25th. 'Mario Kart Tour' will be available for both iOS & Android phones and can be pre-ordered in the App Store now.

Video of Mario Kart Tour - Trailer

Mario Kart Tour follows Nintendo's successful smart phone games like 'Animal Crossing Pocket Camp,' 'Dr. Mario World,' & 'Super Mario Run'.

You'll find courses from previous games as well as new ones & tours will rotate every two weeks.

