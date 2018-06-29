Marin County Fair 2018 Concert Lineup

June 29, 2018
Dallas
Dallas

(Photography by Christopher Victorio for ImageSPACE)

Music

The Marin County Fair returns to 10 Ave of the Flags in San Rafael from Saturday June 30 - Wednesday July 4 for five days of rides, games, fireworks, films, and concerts. You can get into each concert as part of your fair admission with seats on a first-come first-served basis. Gold Circle concert admission is $50 and gets you into special reserved seating. Here's who's playing:

We’ve got daily concerts all throughout the fair ⁣-- ⁣ @leannrimes is our last performer on the Fourth of July @ 7:30 ⁣ ⁣ Here’s a #behindthestage snap of her recently. Can’t wait to see you there!⁣ ⁣ #californiasummer #countyfair #leeannrimes #summertime #lrlive2018 #cutoffs #cutoffshorts #fourthofjuly2018 #summerincalifornia

A post shared by Marin County Fair (@marincountyfair) on

  • June 30: Michael Franti @ 7:30 PM
  • July 1: Beach Boys @ 7:30 PM
  • July 2: Orpheus @ 3 PM
  • July 2: Eddie Money @ 7:30 PM
  • July 3: Petty & The Heartshakers @ 3 PM
  • July 3: Los Lobos @ 7:30 PM
  • July 4: Matt Jeffe @ 3 PM
  • July 4: LeAnn Rimes @ 7:30 PM

Admission is as follows:

Online

  •  Adults 13–64 $15  +$3 service fee
  •  Children 4–12 $12  +$3 service fee
  •  Seniors 65+ $12  +$3 service fee

At the Box Office in Advance
and at the Gates:

  • Adults 13–64 $20 
  • Children 4–12 $15 
  • Seniors 65+ $15 

For more info head to marinfair.org.

Michael Franti
The Beach Boys
Marin County Fair

