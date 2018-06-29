Marin County Fair 2018 Concert Lineup

The Marin County Fair returns to 10 Ave of the Flags in San Rafael from Saturday June 30 - Wednesday July 4 for five days of rides, games, fireworks, films, and concerts. You can get into each concert as part of your fair admission with seats on a first-come first-served basis. Gold Circle concert admission is $50 and gets you into special reserved seating. Here's who's playing:

June 30: Michael Franti @ 7:30 PM

July 1: Beach Boys @ 7:30 PM

July 2: Orpheus @ 3 PM

July 2: Eddie Money @ 7:30 PM

July 3: Petty & The Heartshakers @ 3 PM

July 3: Los Lobos @ 7:30 PM

July 4: Matt Jeffe @ 3 PM

July 4: LeAnn Rimes @ 7:30 PM

Admission is as follows:

Online:

Adults 13–64 $15 +$3 service fee

Children 4–12 $12 +$3 service fee

Seniors 65+ $12 +$3 service fee

At the Box Office in Advance

and at the Gates:

Adults 13–64 $20

Children 4–12 $15

Seniors 65+ $15

For more info head to marinfair.org.