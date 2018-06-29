Marin County Fair 2018 Concert Lineup
The Marin County Fair returns to 10 Ave of the Flags in San Rafael from Saturday June 30 - Wednesday July 4 for five days of rides, games, fireworks, films, and concerts. You can get into each concert as part of your fair admission with seats on a first-come first-served basis. Gold Circle concert admission is $50 and gets you into special reserved seating. Here's who's playing:
We’ve got daily concerts all throughout the fair -- @leannrimes is our last performer on the Fourth of July @ 7:30 Here’s a #behindthestage snap of her recently. Can’t wait to see you there! #californiasummer #countyfair #leeannrimes #summertime #lrlive2018 #cutoffs #cutoffshorts #fourthofjuly2018 #summerincalifornia
- June 30: Michael Franti @ 7:30 PM
- July 1: Beach Boys @ 7:30 PM
- July 2: Orpheus @ 3 PM
- July 2: Eddie Money @ 7:30 PM
- July 3: Petty & The Heartshakers @ 3 PM
- July 3: Los Lobos @ 7:30 PM
- July 4: Matt Jeffe @ 3 PM
- July 4: LeAnn Rimes @ 7:30 PM
Admission is as follows:
- Adults 13–64 $15 +$3 service fee
- Children 4–12 $12 +$3 service fee
- Seniors 65+ $12 +$3 service fee
At the Box Office in Advance
and at the Gates:
- Adults 13–64 $20
- Children 4–12 $15
- Seniors 65+ $15
For more info head to marinfair.org.