After Seeing Large Crowds Over The Weekend Marin County Closes All Parks

Despite the state's Shelter-In-Place orders many Marin County parks and beaches saw huge crowds over the weekend as Bay Area residents looked to get outside. Photos of traffic and beachgoers on Saurday drew ire on social media and on Sunday the county announced that all parks were being closed.

ALL PARKS CLOSED: Marin County has issued an order for the immediate closure of all parks after residents disobey stay-at-home order. https://t.co/0ZfUoQcn1u — KRON4 News (@kron4news) March 23, 2020

Among what's closed are Point Reyes National Seashore, Muir Woods, Mt. Tamalpais State Park, Point Bonitas Lighthouse and a total of 18,000 acres of parks. On Saturday evening Gov. Gavin Newsom spoke about scenes from around California of people not taking the shelter-in-place seriously:

Gov. Gavin Newsom: "Those young people that are still out there on the beaches thinking this is a party -- time to grow up." pic.twitter.com/SYu41ZaqyQ — The Hill (@thehill) March 22, 2020

Paved pathways remain open and people using them are expected to abide by social distancing guidelines.

Marin County currently has 38 Coronavirus cases and local officials continue to urge residents to stay at home.