Post-pandemic many Bay Area workers could be required to work from home 3 days a week

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission voted 11-1 in early October in approval of a proposal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by requiring Bay Area employees who work in offices for large companies to telecommute 60% of the time, essentially saying they would be required to work from home 3 days a week.

This mandate is part of a larger proposal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the region by 2050 and was included after the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the exact definition of "large companies" isn't defined it would certainly effect Bay Area-based businesses like Facebook, Google, Netflix, Apple and others.

Among supporters of the plan are Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf who believes "very strongly" that a telecommuting mandate needs to be part of the future in the Bay Area. Opponents of the plan point to workers eventually returning to public transit as an obvious means of challenging the effects of climate change. San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo didn't support the idea citing the negative social & psychological impacts of isolation.

The MTC says that early surveys point to the telecommuting idea as being seen favorably by 3/4ths of Bay Area residents and the plan will come back before the board before year's end. Some of its implementation could very well begin while we're still dealing with the pandemic. To take a look at what policies are expected to be in place come 2050 head here.