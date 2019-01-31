Man Throws "Death Party" For His Wife With Metal And Meth

A Minnesota man is making headlines after throwing a meth-fueled "death party" for his late wife that included one final sexual encounter and some metal as the soundtrack. According to the Mankato Free Press 69-year-old Debra Johnson was found dead at her home after her husband Duane Johnson (NOT Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson) called authrotities to make them aware of her passing.

When police arrived they saw the words "Death Parde God Hell" written on the front door in red spray paint. Duane Johnson said he did not seek medical attention for his wife and that she did not want to die in a nursing home. Instead, he says, he granted her a final request of doing meth & listening to Quiet Riot's "Metal Health". They also had sex two hours before she died.

Duane Johnson was naked when police arrived and they uncovered stolen guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. He was arrested on counts of theft & receiving stolen property. He remained in jail as of last Friday night.