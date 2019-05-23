Man Restoring Old Synthesizer From Cal State East Bay Gets High After Touching LSD Left On It

Eliot Curtis, a broadcast operations manager who works upstairs with our friends at KPIX, recently undertook a project that involved him restoring a vintage Buchla Model 100 modular that had been left in a cold, dark room at Cal State East Bay since the 1960s. That's where the story takes a strange...trip.

A guy restoring a vintage Buchla synthesizer started cleaning off some mysterious residue. It was LSD, and he definitely started tripping. https://t.co/bade58YuPJ — Pitchfork (@pitchfork) May 22, 2019

After Curtis had transported the synthesizer to his workshop late last year he noticed a crust, or residue on it which he sprayed to clean and then picked at it with his fingers. After trying to get the crystalline residue off by scratching at it he soon started to feel "like he was tripping on LSD" he says. This all happened in front of his wife Holly who said she thought it was "super wild".

Tests later proved that the residue was in fact LSD, which can remain potent for decades. Where did it come from? It's being traced back to the synths inventor Don Buchla & his friendship with Grateful Dead sound man Owsley Stanley who likely used this one at some point.

The synthesizer has since be stripped of anymore LSD that was on it, so don't go looking for it at CSU East Bay with any intentions other than to check out a piece of history yourself.