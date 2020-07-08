Man Driving Stolen Car Crashes Into Woman Driving Stolen Car

(Via FM 101.9)

Oddly enough this story didn't come from Florida, but from Newberg, Oregon.

Two drivers of separate stolen cars were recently brought into custody.

Authorities were responding to a call about a person who had just stolen a Toyota. Officers were able to find the vehicle shortly after as it was driving through town.

When the driver of the Toyota tried to run from police, he crashed into a Buick which had been reported stolen a few weeks ago.

Randy Cooper of Portland was driving the Toyota, and is being charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, third degree assault, reckless driving, and attempting to elude police.

Kristin Begue of Newberg was driving the Buick and happened to be intoxicated when she was arrested on the scene. She's being charged with DUI and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

What are the odds?

