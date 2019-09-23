Man Drives The Wrong Way Across Bay Bridge From San Francisco To Oakland On Monday Morning

September 23, 2019
On Monday morning a man was arrested after driving his Tesla Model 3 from San Francisco to Oakland - the wrong way across the Bay Bridge.

He began driving the wrong way around 2:46 AM on I-80 on Fremont St. in San Francisco then he continued in westbound lanes across the upperdeck of the bridge, through the toll plaza, and was eventually stopped by police using a spike strip near 5th Avenue in Oakland.

The CHP is currently investigating what prompted the wrong way driving.

