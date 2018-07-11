Man Breaks Into Escape Room, Calls Police On Himself When He Can't Get Out

A 40-year old Candian man proved to be a very inept burglar earlier this week when he broke into an escape room and had to call 9-1-1 after he couldn't get out.

Burglar breaks into escape room, can't escape, calls 911 on himself https://t.co/gts6W3TovK pic.twitter.com/Cxhe4ix5uk — Newsweek (@Newsweek) July 11, 2018

He failed at breaking into the backdoor of Northwest Escape Experience, but managed to get into an electrical room in the strip mall where it's located then was able to punch a hole through a wall that led to the escape room's bathroom. After eating a burrito (as one does amidst a burglary) he inadvertenly knocked over some storage lockers, which obstructed one of the escape room's doors. He had busted the backdoor up to a point to where he couldn't exit from it either, so he panicked and called 9-1-1 a total of four times looking for someone to rescue him. By the time police showed he had figured his way out, but was found & arrested on suspicion of burglary.

The man told police he was homeless and needed shelter. Despite what his situation may be, the man, Rye Daniel Wardlaw, did some serious damage to the escape room and is being held on three counts of second-degree burglary.

