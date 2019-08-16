Man Accidentally Purchases Billie Joe Armstrong's Old Van - Now He's Auctioning It Off

Graham van de Laar from New Zealand mistakenly placed a bid for a 1961 Chevrolet Greenbrier on an auction website and no one outbid him. Turns out, the van was one that once belonged to Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong and is adorned with all sorts of Green Day history.

Armstrong's old surfing van has a 'GRNDAY' license plate, Billie Joe's autograph in the glove box, and more. The van made it to New Zealand form California back in 2012 & the current owner, Van de Laar, has driven it around for more than a year now.

It's currently for sale at bids starting at $37,995, or for a buy now price of $39,995 at Trade Me.