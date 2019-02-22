Making $200k A Year Means You're Middle Class In Several Bay Area Cities

Another day, another story about the high-cost of living in the Bay Area. Recently we showed you a survey which revealed that 53% of Californians & 63% of the state's millennials hope to leave soon due mostly to how expensive it is to live here. Now research from GoBankingRates has shown what income makes you middle class across several Bay Area cities & it's quite the range for some.

In some Bay Area cities, making $200,000 a year means you’re middle class https://t.co/Igm8WHYrRB pic.twitter.com/CkvpOV7xOk — East Bay Times (@EastBayTimes) February 22, 2019

How do they define middle class? They based it on median household income. With the Bay Area already having some of the highest median incomes in the country it's not a surprise that it yielded some of the following results:

Sunnyvale, CA: Median household income: $118k Middle class income range: $78,876 to $236,628

Fremont, CA: Median Household income: $122k Middle class income range: $81,461 to $244,382

San Francisco, CA: Median household income: $96k Middle class income range: $64,177 to $192,530

San Jose, CA: Median household income: $96k Middle class income range: $64,441 to $193,324

Oakland, CA: Median household income: $63k Middle class income range: $42,167 to $126,502



For more on the methodology behind the numbers, visit GoBankingRates.com.