Making $200k A Year Means You're Middle Class In Several Bay Area Cities

February 22, 2019
Tose | Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Bay Area News

Another day, another story about the high-cost of living in the Bay Area. Recently we showed you a survey which revealed that 53% of Californians & 63% of the state's millennials hope to leave soon due mostly to how expensive it is to live here. Now research from GoBankingRates has shown what income makes you middle class across several Bay Area cities & it's quite the range for some.

How do they define middle class? They based it on median household income. With the Bay Area already having some of the highest median incomes in the country it's not a surprise that it yielded some of the following results:

  • Sunnyvale, CA:
    • Median household income: $118k
    • Middle class income range: $78,876 to $236,628
  • Fremont, CA:
    • Median Household income: $122k
    • Middle class income range: $81,461 to $244,382
  • San Francisco, CA:
    • Median household income: $96k
    • Middle class income range: $64,177 to $192,530
  • San Jose, CA:
    • Median household income: $96k
    • Middle class income range: $64,441 to $193,324
  • Oakland, CA:
    • Median household income: $63k
    • Middle class income range: $42,167 to $126,502

For more on the methodology behind the numbers, visit GoBankingRates.com.

