Major Lazer to play Bay Area drive-in show in October

Major Lazer are gearing up to release their album 'Music Is The Weapon' on October 23rd and have a slate of drive-in shows scheduled starting that day through Halloween night. The dates include a Saturday October 24th show in the Bay Area at the Bayshore Drive-In at the Burlingame Golf Center.

FOUND A WAY TO SAFELY CELEBRATE MUSIC IS THE WEAPON. ON SALE THIS FRIDAY AT 10AM LOCAL TIME. pic.twitter.com/M3wfosonhk — MAJOR LAZER (@MAJORLAZER) September 30, 2020

Tickets go on sale Friday October 2nd at 10AM and cost $35-$65 per person. You can grab those here.

More details on the show:

7:00PM DOORS | 8:00PM SHOW

Masks are required for ALL attendees. Please don't forget to bring your mask & masks for passengers in your vehicle.

Masks are MANDATORY when leaving your vehicle for any reason...e.g. to walk to concessions or restrooms...violators may be ejected without refund.

The safety of fans, artists, crews and staff is of top priority. The drive-in shows are designed to maximize social distancing, and every event will meet the most current local health and safety standards, as well as state regulations. Fans are to remain by their vehicle while enjoying the show.

Tickets are separated by Sections -- parking will be first-come-first serve per the section you purchase.

More info available here.