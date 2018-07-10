Major Concerns Raised About XO Music Festival In Antioch Days Before It's Set To Take Place

Concers over the validity of a big, new Bay Area music festival have existed for months. It's already been dubbed the 'next Fyre Festival,' a comparison no festival organizer would want after that disastrous 2017 situatuon. Now, just days before the XO Music Festival is set to take place at Antioch's Contra Costa Event Center artists have started dropping off & nothing is set up (as of now).

Video of Confusion Over Music Festival Lineup Just Days Before Performances

The festival boasts a lineup featuring Ludacris, T.I., Vanilla Ice, Bone Thugs N' Harmony, plus Bay Area favorites Mistah F.A.B., Mac Mall & more.

4 Days Left to @xomusicfestival A post shared by XOMusicFestival (@xomusicfestival) on Jul 10, 2018 at 3:59am PDT

Several of the artists previously scheduled to play have put the festival on blast stating that they weren't receiving the promised compensation.

FYI: After fighting to get fair compensation, @LordsofSealand is dropping off the @XOMusicFestival lineup. Terribly sad that we won't be sharing a stage with Ludarcris. PS @Ludacris you are playing a whack festival. pic.twitter.com/biyP052aQY — Brent Curriden (@BrentCurriden) July 6, 2018

The music festival themselves cite lack of communication as the reason for artist cancellations.

Honestly everything is perfect. These few artists that we canceled today from the festival were offered to us by an agency in NY. When we found out that they didn’t have the rights to them we decided to cancel them and let our fans know. That’s all. Thank you — XO Music Festival (@XOMusicFestival) July 10, 2018

It's worth noting that MAGIC!, Rev Run of Run DMC, Kid N Play & several other of the bigger name artists from the original lineup no longer appear to be playing. Also, will Carmen Electra & the cast of "Jersey Shore" be there to host as originally planned?

The festival has paid the event center $27k to rent it out for the weekend & the CEO of the space says there's no reason to believe it won't be taking place as promised.

We'll keep tabs as the weekend gets closer & we're very curious to see how this festival with 100+ artists on 7 stages actually goes.