A magnittude 3.6 earthquake was reportedly felt across the south bay on Wednesday morning.

A M-3.6 earthquake just hits near San Jose — KRON4 News (@kron4news) June 17, 2020

The epicenter was 8 miles west of Milpitas & 5 miles southwest of Alum Rock.

The quake struck around 10:38AM.