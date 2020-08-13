Machine Gun Kelly Talks "Concert For Aliens" Video, Who He'd Watch At Warped Tour & His Upcoming Pop-Punk Album

Dallas caught up with Machine Gun Kelly on the day his new video for "Concert For Aliens" premiered. Watch it below:

Video of Machine Gun Kelly - concert for aliens (Official Music Video)

He also dished on playing the final Vans Warped Tour date in the summer of 2019 with YUNGBLUD at the Shoreline & what set he'd pick to see between a few that are set at the same time.

Video of Yungblud w/ Machine Gun Kelly- &quot;I Think I&#039;m OK&quot; 2019 Warped Tour 25 Mountain View, CA, 7/21/2019

Lastly he let us know the song he's most excited for fans to hear from his upcoming album is this one:

'Tickets To. My Downfall' will be out September 25th.