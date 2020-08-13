Machine Gun Kelly Talks "Concert For Aliens" Video, Who He'd Watch At Warped Tour & His Upcoming Pop-Punk Album

Plus what song he's most hyped for us to hear.

Dallas caught up with Machine Gun Kelly on the day his new video for "Concert For Aliens" premiered. Watch it below:

He also dished on playing the final Vans Warped Tour date in the summer of 2019 with YUNGBLUD at the Shoreline & what set he'd pick to see between a few that are set at the same time.

Lastly he let us know the song he's most excited for fans to hear from his upcoming album is this one:

'Tickets To. My Downfall' will be out September 25th.

 

