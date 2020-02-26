Macaulay Culkin Joins The Cast Of 'American Horror Story'

(Via ALT 92.3)

The internet is buzzing about today's American Horror Story casting news: former child star and pizza enthusiast Macaulay Culkin will be joining the cast for the FX show's 10th season.

This marks Culkin's first regular role in a television series & he'll join Evan Peters & Sarah Paulson who return after a season off for the show that will likely return in the fall.

'AHS' was recently renewed for three more seasons so we'll get to at least 13 seasons with more potentially to come in the 2020s.